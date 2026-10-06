Quebec separatist party that promises another independence referendum projected to win election

QUEBEC CITY — The separatist Parti Québécois won Quebec’s provincial election Monday, The Canadian Press projected, returning to power a party that has promised another referendum on independence.

The victory by Paul St-Pierre Plamondon’s party ends eight years of rule by the Coalition Avenir Québec and puts the question of Quebec’s future in Canada back at the center of provincial politics.

St-Pierre Plamondon has pledged to hold another referendum on independence, though he has said he would wait until U.S. President Donald Trump is no longer in office.

But the victory does not mean most Quebecers support leaving Canada.

Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University, said the result reflects Quebec’s multiparty system, where support is divided among several parties, rather than a surge in support for independence. He said support for sovereignty remains historically low at about 30%.

The Quebec result comes two weeks before Albertans vote on whether to hold a referendum on separation from Canada.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.