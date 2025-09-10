Plane leaves South Korea for US to bring back workers detained in immigration raid, report says

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korean media reports a charter plane left for the U.S. on Wednesday to bring back Korean workers detained in an immigration raid in Georgia.

A total of 475 workers, more than 300 of them South Koreans, were rounded up in the Sept. 4 raid at the battery factory under construction at Hyundai’s sprawling auto plant west of Savannah. Some were shown being shackled with chains around their hands, ankles and waists in video released by U.S. authorities.

South Korea’s government later said it reached an agreement with the U.S. for the release of the workers.

