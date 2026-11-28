ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's prime minister and army chief spoke Saturday with the country's first astronaut, who is aboard China's space station, hailing his flight as a national achievement and a milestone in Islamabad's close ties with longtime ally Beijing.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made his remarks days after Muhammad Zeeshan Ali flew alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi on the craft that blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China.

Ali is the first foreign astronaut in the history of China's crewed space program and his flight was part of an agreement signed between Pakistan and China in February 2025. The crew will conduct more than 90 scientific experiments and technology tests during the mission.

Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir spoke with Ali by video link from the headquarters of Pakistan’s space agency. "Zeeshan (Ali), it is a great day for all of us sitting here and 240 million people of Pakistan,” Sharif said in his televised remarks, as Ali stood aboard the station with a Pakistani flag on his chest.

“I extend my warmest felicitations to you on becoming the first Pakistani astronaut to orbit the Earth,” he said.

A Pakistani adventurer, Namira Salim, paid for a ticket to fly on Virgin Galactic's commercial flight in 2023, but was only in space for a matter of minutes.

Sharif said the Chinese mission opened opportunities for Pakistan’s young people in science and technology and expressed hope it would pave the way for more Pakistanis to travel to space. He thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for making Pakistan’s participation possible and noted that the mission coincided with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries.

Sharif said Ali’s journey demonstrated Pakistan’s belief that outer space should be used for peaceful purposes and the benefit of humanity. “The experiments you are conducting alongside your talented Chinese brothers are not just for Pakistan; they will enrich the collective scientific knowledge of the international community,” he said.

Sharif told Ali that the entire Pakistani nation was eagerly awaiting his safe return home. The mission is due to last up to 10 days.

Munir also congratulated Ali, saying “We are really proud of you and proud of the armed forces that one of us has gone into space and achieved this great accomplishment.”

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