Overnight strikes in Yemen kill at least 1 person and injure 9, and other Mideast news

Overnight strikes hit a gas station and an oil facility in Yemen, killing at least one person and injuring nine people, residents and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels said on Tuesday.

In Iran, a top security official claimed that the Iran war had already "wrecked" the United States, and called on Washington to accept seven demands that Tehran has made for an end to the conflict.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Tuesday. Read our full coverage here.

Overnight strikes in Yemen injure 6, damage homes

Houthi-run health ministry spokesperson Anees al-Asbahi said in a statement on X on Tuesday that a strike hit a gas station in a district of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, killing one person and injuring three others.

He said another airstrike targeted an oil company, injuring at least six people, causing “extensive damage” to nearby homes and shops and panicking residents.

Al-Asbahi blamed Saudi Arabia for both strikes. The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify his claims.

The strikes come amid renewed fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces, which escalated this summer. The rebels continue to target Saudi energy facilities and airports as part of a campaign they say is meant to push Saudi Arabia into lifting its blockade on Yemen.

Sanaa resident Khaled al-Khawlani told the AP on Tuesday that he was horrified by the explosions that targeted the oil facility near residential areas of Sanaa at around 4 a.m.

Another resident said the explosions shattered his windows and reverberated across the city while people slept. The resident spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

The spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, said on X in the early hours of Tuesday that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia. The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify that claim.

— By Fatma Khaled in Cairo

Iranian security official calls on Washington to accept Iran’s terms for ending the war

A top Iranian security official claimed that the war had already "wrecked" the United States. The comments by Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei in a social media post came as U.S. President Donald Trump said the conflict was "militarily effectively over."

Rezaei said on X late Monday that it was time for the U.S. to “surrender” to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly proposed in an effort to end the conflict.

“The war on Iran has already wrecked the US government. But Washington flails like a desperate gambler. FOLD YOUR HAND. STOP manufacturing FAKE NEWS about imaginary talks. Stop denying the West Asian NEW ORDER,” he wrote.

Trump told reporters in Washington on Monday that he believes the war in Iran "militarily is effectively over," suggesting that, for now, he is not prepared to resume airstrikes.

“Iran militarily is effectively over,” Trump said after meeting earlier in the day with Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. “We’re just keeping it the status quo.”

Tehran continues to demand U.S. concessions before resuming talks, such as the lifting of sanctions and of the blockade on its ports, the unfreezing of its assets, compensation for war damage and ending regional hostilities, including Israeli operations in Lebanon.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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