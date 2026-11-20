SHENZHEN, China — It's an image that may well feature in history books of 21st-century diplomacy: the leaders of China, Russia and the United States seated together at an enormous round table at a summit in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The symbolism of the unprecedented meeting was unmistakable. Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared at the center, flanked by U.S. President Donald Trump on one side and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the other.

The historic gathering on Thursday brought together the leaders of three of the world’s most powerful nations, offering a striking display of diplomatic theater even as their deep rivalries remained unresolved.

The meeting, which lasted more than an hour, put the leaders' personal ties on display while producing few signs of significant breakthroughs.

“Each gained prestige while giving up little policy ground,” said Craig Singleton, senior fellow and senior director of the China Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

While the post-meeting statements indicated more symbolism than substance, analysts said the optics helped cement China's image as a global leader, with Xi taking the center seat.

For Trump, who said they were "making history," it was a welcome break after his Republican Party was trounced in the midterm elections. The gathering also offered a chance for Putin to signal that he leads a superpower on par with the world's two largest economies.

The “Declaration toward Peace” released after the meeting did not mention Russia's war in Ukraine or the U.S.-led war in Iran.

Instead, it said the three nations committed to reform the United Nations and plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations.

The three nations also said they would conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks, and the leaders agreed that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction.

Specifics, however, were lacking.

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