Officials say at least 27 are killed in a stampede at a religious event in India

LUCKNOW, India — (AP) — Officials say at least 27 people have been killed in a stampede at a religious gathering in northern India.

More than 150 others were admitted to hospitals after the crush in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh state, medical official Umesh Tripathi said, adding that the death toll may rise.

The stampede occurred as attendees rushed to leave the event with a religious leader named Bhole Baba, local media reported.

Police told the Press Trust of India news agency that overcrowding may have been a factor, but they did not say how many people had gathered.

The stampede took place about 350 kilometers (217 miles) southwest of state capital Lucknow.

Deadly stampedes are relatively common during Indian religious festivals, where large crowds gather in small areas with few safety measures.

