SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea says its longtime ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam has died.

The Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday Kim Yong Nam, former president of the Presidium of North Korea’s rubber-stamp Supreme People’s Assembly, had died on Monday at the age of 97.

KCNA says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the bier of Kim Yong Nam on Tuesday to express deep condolences over his death.

Kim Yong Nam greeted visiting foreign dignitaries and made propaganda-filled speeches with a deep, booming voice at key state events.

He also was part of North Korea’s delegation that attended the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018 during a period of diplomatic openness before his influence waned with age.

