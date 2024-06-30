North Korea launches a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea says that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Monday morning, but gave no further details.

The launch came two days after South Korea, the U.S. and Japan ended their new multidomain trilateral drills that North Korea calls a provocation.

