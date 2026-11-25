SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Wednesday declared a senior Swiss diplomat heading the country’s newly opened diplomatic office in Pyongyang persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country within 48 hours.

The move came a day after Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, threatened to close the office. She condemned Switzerland for imposing sanctions on a youth camp in eastern North Korea over its alleged role in the transfer of children from Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine.

The Korean Central News Agency said a senior Foreign Ministry official summoned Astier Sylvain, who heads the Swiss diplomatic office that opened in Pyongyang last month, and handed him a notice demanding the office’s closure and his departure, in protest of the Swiss sanctions on the Songdowon International Children’s Camp in Wonsan.

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