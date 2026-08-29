Niger's security forces battle mutinous soldiers in the capital

NIAMEY, Niger — A group of soldiers in Niger rebelled against officers at a key military base and fired at sensitive locations in the capital, Niamey, in an apparent mutiny and threat to the country's struggling junta, authorities said Saturday.

Sustained gunfire and explosions were heard overnight into Saturday, including at Niamey's main airport that houses the military air base and in a district where the presidential palace is located. Security forces were deployed to key locations.

By Saturday afternoon, several analysts and two witnesses said the situation in the city remains tense. The whereabouts of Niger's military leader, Abdourahamane Tchiani, who seized power following a 2023 coup, were not immediately clear.

Since the coup, the impoverished West African country of more than 25 million people has severed ties with longtime Western security partners, turning instead to Russia. But the junta has been unable to stem jihadi violence and rampant killing of security forces, fueling unrest within the military, observers say.

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Niger’s Defense Minister Gen. Salifou Mody said a group of soldiers took some officers hostage at the base and shot at “sensitive sites” in a “break with the discipline and military regulations.”

The Defense and Security Forces were able to "gradually regain control of these sites," Mody said.

Security forces were deployed around the airport and in the Plateau district, while a major road leading to Niamey was closed. Many residents remained indoors over safety concerns.

The ruling military council, known as the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, called for unity. “Our Defense and Security Forces are mobilized for the Defense of the Fatherland. Let us remain united, vigilant and supportive,” it said in a Facebook post.

State broadcaster RTN stopped its live transmission for some time on Saturday morning, but later resumed its broadcast.

Niger's military junta has struggled to stem violence, fueling unrest

It is the third time this year that the base at the Diori Hamani International Airport has been attacked, after two earlier assaults by jihadi rebels.

The airport is a strategic hub that hosts a Nigerien air force base as well as the headquarters of the joint Niger-Burkina Faso-Mali military force. All three countries are now under military rule, following a string of coups in Africa's Sahel region, but are struggling with insecurity.

The mutiny adds to pressure on the military authorities, which have been unable to contain deadly jihadi violence.

Before the 2023 coup, Niger had been the West’s last reliable partner in the region in battling jihadists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in the Sahel.

However, the country's security forces, aided by Russia's Africa Corps, have been overstretched on multiple fronts by jihadi groups whose repeated attacks in the last year have resulted in mass casualties within the military.

The attacks are "becoming commonplace and will continue to fuel unrest and aggravate tensions within the army ranks,” said Heni Nsaibia, West Africa senior analyst at Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, a conflict monitor.

“Deteriorating insecurity drove the coups that swept across the central Sahel, and the latest events show how these same pressures are now fueling unrest within the militaries that seized power,” Nsaibia said.

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