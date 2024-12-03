Namibia will have its first female leader after the VP wins presidential election for ruling party

WINDHOEK, Namibia — (AP) — Namibia has elected its first female leader, with Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah declared the winner Tuesday of last week's presidential election as the long-ruling party remains in power.

The 72-year-old Nandi-Ndaitwah won with 57% of the vote, according to official results, defying predictions that she might be forced into a runoff. Her ruling SWAPO party has had a 34-year hold on power since independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was a member of the underground independence movement in Namibia in the 1970s. She was promoted to vice president in February after President Hage Geingob died while in office.

Opposition parties have rejected the results after the election was marred by technical problems, including shortages of ballot papers and other issues, causing election officials to extend voting until Saturday. The opposition parties say the extension was illegal and they will challenge the results in court.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.