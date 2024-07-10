Man suspected of killing the family of BBC radio commentator has been found, British police say

LONDON — (AP) — British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of a BBC radio commentator near London and that the suspect is receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

In a statement, Hertfordshire Police said 26-year-old Kyle Clifford has been found in the Enfield area of north London. The BBC has confirmed that the women killed were the family of its well-known radio racing commentator John Hunt — his wife Carol Hunt and their daughters Hannah and Louise.

While the manhunt was underway, the public were urged not to approach Clifford. Enfield is around 52 kilometers (17 miles) to the east from the site of the killing.

“Following extensive inquiries, the suspect has been located and nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time," said Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

“This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened," she added.

Jenkins said the investigation is moving “at pace” and that formal identification of the victims is yet to take place.

She also said that the “premature” naming of the victims “caused great upset.”

Police had been scouring a park in north London, near the home of Clifford.

