Lithuania Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas steps down after investigations and protests

VILNIUS, Lithuania — (AP) — Lithuania Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas stepped down on Thursday following investigations into his business dealings that prompted protests in the Baltic country’s capital calling for his resignation.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced Paluckas’ resignation to the media on Thursday morning.

Paluckas, who is a Social Democrat, ascended to the role late last year after a three-party coalition formed following parliamentary elections in October.

