Limit on plastic production still under debate as treaty talks come to a close

BUSAN, South Korea — (AP) — Negotiations on a plastic pollution accord are drawing to a close Sunday, as nations continue debating whether to tackle the exponential growth of plastic production.

The latest draft of the treaty is expected to be released Sunday morning. Negotiators spent all of Saturday behind closed doors trying to reach agreement. The battle over whether to limit the amount of plastic that companies are allowed to produce is the most contentious. Their meeting concludes Sunday or early Monday in Busan, South Korea.

A growing number of countries said in Busan that they want to address the total amount of plastic produced on Earth. A senior member of the U.S. delegation told The Associated Press on Saturday that the country supports having an article in the treaty that limits the world's supply of plastic.

But for some plastic-producing and oil and gas countries, that crosses a red line. They want a treaty that focuses on better management of plastic waste and recycling.

Currently for any proposal to make it into the treaty, every nation must agree to it. India, Saudi Arabia and others have insisted it remain that way.

Every year, the world produces more than 400 million tons of new plastic. Plastic production could climb about 70% by 2040 without policy changes.

Canada called for “bold, decisive action” Sunday morning, and said the treaty must include provisions to reduce plastic production. The statement was on behalf of the countries that have hosted negotiating meetings, which are the governments of Uruguay, France, Kenya, Canada and South Korea.

“The world is watching, and the urgency to act has never been more pressing,” the statement says. “We must rise to the challenge before us and make this session a turning point. The time for incremental progress is over.”

