At least 20 wounded in Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A combined Russian and missile attack in Kyiv overnight Tuesday left at least 20 people wounded, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attack, the latest in a spate of mass drone and missile attacks on Kyiv, occurred as world leaders convened at the Group of Seven meeting in Canada, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend. The summit runs through Tuesday.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said nine people were wounded in the city's Sviatoshynskyi district and 11 more in the Solomianskyi district. The mayor said six people were hospitalized. Fires broke out in two other Kyiv districts as a result of falling debris from shot down Ukrainian air defenses.

Canada, which assumed the presidency of the G7 this year, invited Zelenskyy to the summit, where he is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with world leaders.

Zelenskyy was set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Canada on Tuesday, though the White House announced Trump would be returning early to Washington because of tensions in the Mideast.

Russia has launched a record number of drones and missiles in recent weeks. Moscow escalated attacks after Ukraine's Security Service agency staged an audacious operation targeting war planes in air bases deep inside Russian territory.

Little progress has emerged from direct peace talks held in Istanbul, with the exception of prisoner exchanges, expected to conclude next week, said Zelenskyy.

