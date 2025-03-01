The Latest: Zelenskyy moves on after Oval Office blowout with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the American people and leadership and voiced hope for "strong relations," a day after an astonishing Oval Office blowout with U.S. President Donald Trump that left many uncertain where the once staunch allies stood.

Zelenskyy on Saturday arrived in London for a summit organized by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer with other European leaders.

The summit on Sunday will also include leaders from France, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Turkey, Finland, Sweden, Czechia and Romania, as well as the NATO secretary-general and the presidents of the European Commission and European Council.

The shouting match that unfolded Friday in the final minutes of the highly anticipated meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy seemed to dash, at least for now, Ukrainian hopes that the United States could be locked in as a reliable partner in helping fend off, and conclude, Russia's three-year onslaught.

Here's the latest:

Russia says the White House blowout is Kyiv's failure

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson described Friday’s Oval Office blowout between Trump and Zelenskyy as a “complete political and diplomatic failure” for Kyiv.

In a statement Saturday, Maria Zakharova also slammed the “political weakness and extreme moral degradation” of European leaders who continue to support Ukraine and its president.

Zakharova said Russia’s war aims remain unchanged, implying Moscow will insist on a demilitarized Ukraine barred from NATO, and on annexing Ukrainian territories it controls.

German president criticizes Trump

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier criticized Trump in unusually sharp terms for his behavior during the meeting with Zelenskyy at the Oval Office.

“Diplomacy fails when negotiating partners are humiliated in front of the whole world,” Steinmeier told dpa, the German news agency, during a flight to Uruguay. “The scene in the White House yesterday took my breath away. I would never have believed that we would one day have to protect Ukraine from the USA.”

Macron suggests that Putin, not Zelenskyy, is gambling with World War III

French President Emmanuel Macron said if someone is gambling with World War III, it is not Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but more likely his Russian counterpart.

Macron reacted to Friday's heated exchange between U.S. President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, during which Trump accused Zelenskyy of "gambling with World War III."

“If anyone is gambling with World War III, his name is Vladimir Putin,” Macron told Portugal's RTP news channel during a visit to Lisbon ahead of Sunday’s Ukraine summit of European leaders in London.

Macron said he still hopes that the United States will remain committed to the defense of democracy.

“My hope is that the United States of America will continue to stand by its history and its principles,” he said. “Whenever we have had major conflicts, the United States of America has been on the right side of history and freedom.”

Turkish foreign minister discusses Ukraine with Lavrov

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov about the war in Ukraine, officials said.

The phone call came a day before Fidan is due to attend a London summit of European leaders to discuss bringing the three-year conflict to an end.

Turkey, which has close ties to both Ukraine and Russia, has previously offered to mediate talks. It hosted unsuccessful peace talks in 2022.

Zelenskyy expresses his thanks to the US people

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced thanks to the “American people” and leadership, and hope for “strong relations,” less than a day after an astonishing Oval Office blowout with Trump that left many uncertain where the once staunch allies stood.

Ukraine had walked into the meeting prepared to sign a mineral deal with the U.S., hoping it would be a step toward a just ceasefire, but left empty handed.

In a series of posts on X on Saturday, Zelenskyy said Ukrainians are “very grateful to the United States for all the support,” and specifically thanked Trump and Congress alongside the “American people.”

“Our relationship with the American President is more than just two leaders: It’s a historic and solid bond between our peoples. … American people helped save our people,” he said. “We want only strong relations with America and I really hope we will have them,” he added.

Zelenskyy arrives in the UK ahead of schedule to meet with Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to meet Saturday afternoon with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the dramatic blowout with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Zelenskyy’s plane with the Ukrainian flag on its tail landed at London Stansted Airport the morning after the diplomatic spat on live TV.

Zelenskyy had been due to meet with Starmer on Sunday, hours before taking part in a London summit of European leaders to discuss how to ensure a peaceful end to the war and provide security across the continent.

But the timetable for their bilateral meeting was apparently sped up in the aftermath of the Washington visit.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.