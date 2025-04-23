The Latest: The Vatican opens St. Peter's Basilica to public to pay final respects to Pope Francis

The body of Pope Francis will be moved Wednesday morning to St. Peter's Basilica for three days of public mourning for an Argentine pontiff remembered for his humble style, concern for the poor and insistent prayers for peace.

Heads of state are expected for the funeral Saturday in St. Peter's Square, but the public viewing is largely for ordinary Catholics to grieve the 88-year-old pope, who died Monday after suffering a stroke.

The basilica will be kept open until midnight on Wednesday and Thursday to allow the faithful to mourn. The public mourning period will end on Friday at 7 p.m. local time.

Cardinals met at the Vatican on Tuesday to schedule Francis' funeral and burial, plan the conclave to elect his successor and make other decisions about running the Catholic Church.

Here's the latest:

Throngs of faithful start paying final respects to pope

They made their way slowly to the main altar of the 16th-century St. Peter's Basilica, where Francis' simple wooden casket was perched on a slight ramp, as four Swiss Guards stood at attention.

Over the coming days, tens of thousands of people are expected to pass through the basilica.

Papua New Guinea’s 1st and only cardinal will attend funeral

John Ribat is preparing to leave the poor South Pacific island on Wednesday.

“The important thing is that … Papua New Guinea is part of the church, the global church. And to be able to have a representative from here to be in the conclave, it is a big thing,” the 68-year-old Archbishop of Port Moresby told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Francis appointed Ribat a cardinal in 2016. The pope last year visited the diverse nation with an estimated population of 12 million people and more than 800 languages.

The Vatican opens St. Peter’s Basilica to general public

This will allow the faithful to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, as thousands filled the central aisle.

Taiwan will send former top official to funeral

Chen Chien-jen, a devout Catholic, will represent the island democracy, the government said Wednesday.

Relations with the Vatican are especially important to Taiwan because the Holy See is the only European state to recognize the island’s sovereignty in defiance of China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

Chen is a former vice president and premier and recipient of several of the Vatican’s highest honors. Though less than 5% of Taiwan’s population is Catholic, the church has roots on the island dating back to 17th-century Spanish explorers.

Israeli Foreign Ministry deletes pope condolences post

The ministry refused to comment on its decision to post and then quickly delete the post on X, which said: “Rest in peace, Pope Francis. May his memory be a blessing."

According to Israeli media, Israeli ambassadors, especially those serving in predominantly Catholic countries, were furious over the deleted post.

Pope Francis was critical of Israel's war in Gaza, and exceptionally close to the Catholic church there, but had also called on Hamas to release the hostages and condemned the rise in antisemitism.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not made any public comment on the pope’s passing.

Mourners watch Francis’ casket being moved

The casket passed them by along the same path the pope had travelled just days before, on Easter Sunday, in what became his final popemobile tour through the faithful.

It was a surprise salute, which Francis decided at the last minute after being assured he could do it despite his continued frail health from pneumonia.

The bells of St. Peter’s toll as the body of the pope is transferred

The procession included solemn cardinals, prelates and Swiss Guards escorting the pontiff to where he will lie in state.

A choir chanted as the cardinals processed slowly through the archway gates leading out into the piazza.

JD Vance says he won't attend the pope's funeral

The U.S. vice president is currently on a four-day visit to India.

He said Wednesday that while he was able to see Pope Francis on Easter Sunday during his Vatican visit over the weekend, he didn’t “realize how sick he was” and that he would always remember the pontiff as a “great pastor.”

Ceremony to transfer Pope Francis’ body begins

His body will be transferred from his home in the Vatican hotel to St. Peter’s Basilica for three days of public viewing.

Filipino community in Taiwan gathers to mourn

Filipinos in Taiwan began gradually gathering at St. Christopher’s Church, a center for a community whose members have migrated to the island to work mainly in factories and as caregivers.

“This is a church for migrants, for people who have to live away from their loved ones, and Pope Francis had a deep concern for those people,” said Luz Fernandez, a housekeeper whose employer gave her time off to light a candle at the church. “He will be missed."

Philippines' Marcos remembers Francis as ‘best pope in my lifetime’

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the leader of the largest Roman Catholic nation in Asia, will attend the funeral in Rome of Pope Francis, whom he described as “the best pope in my lifetime.”

Marcos, 67, will be joined by his wife, Louise Araneta-Marcos, in the trip to Rome, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said on Wednesday.

The Philippine leader extolled Francis as “a man of profound faith and humility.”

Churches across the Philippines rang their bells Monday to mourn the death of Francis, who visited the country in 2015 to console survivors of Typhoon Haiyan.

Trump will head to Rome for funeral

Trump is planning to leave Washington on Friday morning to fly to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral services.

He’ll return Saturday evening, once services are over.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the president’s travel plans during her briefing with reporters on Tuesday. She did not provide details on whether Trump will meet with foreign leaders during the trip, or who might travel with him as part of a U.S. delegation.

