President Donald Trump landed in China on Wednesday, seeking to reinforce the United States' status as the world's leading technology power, but a distressing series of technical outages back home has left the administration scrambling to calm the American public. The issues put the administration on the defensive at a moment when the president wants to project strength and certainty ahead of a potentially complicated trilateral meeting with the presidents of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Trump on Wednesday reunited with longtime friend Imelda Marcos, the widow of an ousted dictator and mother of the incumbent Philippine president, who is known for her vast shoe collection. The brief meeting took place in the Philippine capital, Manila, at the Malacañang Presidential Palace, where Trump held a bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who received him with a red-carpet welcome and full military honors, said Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is set to appear Wednesday at a congressional hearing about threats facing the U.S. at a time of looming questions over cyber infrastructure, the future of immigration enforcement and his decision to fly to the LSU-Texas college football game as travelers across the country were still stuck at airports after the nationwide grounding of flights.

Here's the latest:

Colleagues nominating Jeffries to be House speaker

Five Democrats essentially representing all corners of the caucus will nominate Hakeem Jeffries for House speaker.

Among them is Rep. James Clyburn, the legendary lawmaker from South Carolina.

Democrats are meeting to elect their leaders for the new Congress in January.

House hearing on worldwide threats begins

A congressional hearing on worldwide threats is underway in Washington, with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin set to testify.

The hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee is aimed at assessing threats 25 years after the Sept. 11 attacks.

It also comes amid disruptive technological outages, including a rare nationwide ground stop of flights last week.

Also appearing are FBI deputy director Christopher Raia and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

Mullin, along with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, took the lead briefing the public after the outage, which the Trump administration has said likely is not the result of an attack.

Mullin has also been in the news because he took a government flight — which he said he personally paid for — to an LSU-Texas college football match Saturday, hours after the upheaval at airports.

House Democrats meet to elect leadership for new Congress

House Democrats are gathering behind closed doors to nominate the House speaker and choose other top leadership positions.

Leader Hakeem Jeffries faces a key test on his path to becoming House speaker, and is expected to easily clear the majority threshold from Democrats during the private caucus election. He and the other top leaders are running unopposed.

In first voting, Rep. Ted Lieu of California has been elected the caucus chairman.

The House elects its speaker when the new Congress convenes on Jan. 3, 2027. Jeffries would make history as the nation’s first Black American to become speaker of the House.

Trump plans to meet separately with Russia’s Putin on his China trip

Trump plans to meet separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in China, in addition to his already scheduled three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a U.S. official confirmed.

Trump’s meeting with Putin would be the first time the pair have sat down since they met in 2025 in Alaska, conducting talks that failed to broker a deal to ease Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The distressing series of technical outages back home has put the Trump administration on the defensive at a moment when the president wants to project strength and certainty ahead of a potentially complicated trilateral meeting on Thursday with Xi and Putin.

Trump meets longtime friend Imelda Marcos while visiting her son, the Philippine president

Trump on Wednesday reunited with longtime friend Imelda Marcos, the widow of an ousted dictator and mother of the incumbent Philippine president, who is known for her vast shoe collection.

The brief meeting took place in the Philippine capital, Manila, at the Malacañang presidential palace, where Trump held a bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who received him with a red-carpet welcome and full military honors, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said.

Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday night to join leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in their annual summit meetings with major Asian and Western counterparts. In a speech before ASEAN and other Asian leaders over dinner Tuesday, Trump praised Marcos and his parents.

“I just don’t wanna date myself, but I knew your parents very well,” Trump said, addressing the Philippine president. “They were great. I believe in genetics, and they did a good job.”

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Trump and Putin shake hands at APEC as formal meeting seems like a long shot

Before leaders got into position for the traditional summit family photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin approached President Donald Trump, and they shook hands and exchanged greetings.

Trump had said before departing Washington that he was open to a formal one-on-one meeting with Putin, but it appeared that it might not come to pass while both are in China.

Instead, Trump, Putin and Xi will meet as a group on Thursday on the summit sidelines.

Marcos sends late-night snack of Filipino fried chicken to Trump and staff

Marcos said he sent Trump a Jollibee delivery so he could have a “taste of Manila” during his short stay in the capital.

Marcos said it was intended as a pick-me-up of sorts for a president who works hard.

“Jollibee … is a very, very popular chain. And one of their main products is fried chicken. And we are very proud to say that we have surpassed KFC in the United States in terms of popularity,” Marcos said at their palace meeting.

“Oh wow,” Trump said upon hearing the claim. “Fantastic.”

“You have been working very hard, Mr. President, so just think of it as providing extra energy for all the work that you have to do that you have done and continue to do, and that is in front of you,” Marcos said.

Trump, who enjoys McDonald’s, didn’t say whether he had tried the chicken. Neither did the White House.

In Manila, Trump arm dances and admires presidential palace

Trump was led by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on a rather lengthy red-carpet stroll around the lush grounds of the Malacañang presidential palace after they reviewed the troops.

They stopped at one point to listen as musicians using bamboo instruments played Elvis Presley’s “It’s Now or Never” and a Filipino folk song.

For a few seconds, Trump moved his forearms from side to side in a windshield-wiper-type motion.

Once seated inside the sprawling palace for their meeting, Trump told Marcos their countries’ people have a lot in common and stressed “architectural tastes.”

“I love what you’ve done here,” Trump said, referring to the palace. “You’ve done a fantastic job.”

Trump is a former real estate developer and builder who has been putting those skills to work on numerous renovations at the White House.

Carney says Canada’s growing trade ties with China are not a top concern for Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday said that Canada 's growing trade relations with China are not a top priority for Trump, pointing out that Canada primarily exports commodities to China rather than sensitive technologies such as advanced semiconductors.

"In my conversation with the president, he's tried to understand where we are with China, where we're going with China," said Carney during a news conference in Shenzhen, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' summit. "I shouldn't speak for him, but in his hierarchy of issues, it's not the top issue at all."

Carney’s comments came amid criticism from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro over Canada’s willingness to pursue closer economic relations with Beijing, including potentially bringing Chinese automakers to Canada.

Canada and the U.S. have one of the world's largest trading relationships, but Trump's tariffs have strained ties and pushed Ottawa to seek other markets. After negotiations collapsed in August, Washington imposed 50% tariffs on about $20 billion in Canadian goods, prompting retaliation from Ottawa.

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Xi says Asia-Pacific needs open trade and Putin condemns sanctions as Trump arrives in China

The Asia-Pacific must pursue more open trade and equitable growth if it is to remain stable and dynamic, Chinese President Xi Jinping told business executives gathered Wednesday in the southern Chinese technology and financial hub of Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Trump's "America First" approach of tariff hikes and other moves runs counter to APEC's aim of eventually forming a Pacific Rim free trade zone. U.S. limits on Chinese access to leading-edge American technology, such as the Nvidia computer chips that help to power artificial intelligence, are a constant source of strain with Beijing.

Xi and other APEC leaders called for a more open approach, without directly criticizing the U.S. shift toward protecting its own markets.

Xi faces pressure at home from slowing growth as retail spending and investment have dragged as China endures a prolonged property market slump.

Still, Trump's emphasis on friendly relations with Xi may lead to an extension of the trade truce reached last year after a series of tariff escalations.

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Xi meets Trump on the tarmac

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Trump to Shenzhen at an airport, a rare courtesy for Xi that highlights the importance Beijing attaches to its relationship with Washington.

During Xi’s state visit to Washington in September, Trump had also taken the unusual step of greeting Xi on the tarmac.

Chinese official news agency Xinhua reported that Xi recalled Trump’s gesture and said: “China is a nation of etiquette, with a tradition of reciprocating courtesy.”

Xi and Trump greeted each other at the foot of the airplane’s stairs and shared a brief hug as an ensemble of young people chanted, “Welcome! Welcome! Warmly welcome!”

Xi said he looked forward to talking with Trump on major issues concerning China-U.S. relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation and the global landscape to advance “strategic stability,” Xinhua said.

Trump seeks to show strength in China, but a series of technological snafus raises concerns at home

President Donald Trump landed in China on Wednesday, seeking to reinforce the U.S. status as the world's leading technology power, but a distressing series of technical outages back home has left the administration scrambling to calm the American public.

The issues put the administration on the defensive at a moment when the president wants to project strength and certainty ahead of a potentially complicated trilateral meeting on Thursday with the presidents of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

As he began his trip to Asia, Trump initially had been nonchalant about the outages that left people in the United States worried about accessing their email, checking their bank accounts or safely flying on an airplane.

But then the outages involving Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration, JPMorgan Chase and the National Security Agency’s communications network began to overshadow Trump’s visit. They raised the specter that artificial intelligence can disrupt daily life, as new cyber vulnerabilities identified require software to be constantly upgraded to fix flaws or other security holes, known as patching, which is supposed to improve how the technology runs.

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