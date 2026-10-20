Italy's Meloni approves tougher measures to crack down on protests after Milan riots

MILAN — Italy announced new security measures on Tuesday aimed at tackling the kind of violent protests that caused damage to Milan 's central shopping district when weekend rioters, many of them minors, looted stores and set fire to property.

A government decree calls for the deployment of an additional 500 soldiers to Milan through the end of the year, requiring parents to pay for damage caused by minors and making it easier to prosecute minors over 14.

In a video posted on social media, Premier Giorgia Meloni said the presence of so many young rioters was "painful and frightening."

“Young people … came to the square to smash things, steal and film themselves doing it,” Meloni said. “This is a phenomenon that we must address seriously, also to prevent those images from becoming a model for others to imitate.”

The decree also creates a new criminal offense of violent participation in a demonstration, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 euros ($22,500). Penalties increase if offenders cover their faces or someone is injured.

Protesters will be responsible for paying for property damage, with parents liable for damage caused by minors, Meloni said.

The decree, which must be converted to law by parliament within 60 days, also automatically presumes that anyone over age 14 is capable of understanding their own actions, unless proven otherwise. That until now was up to a judge to determine.

Meloni also said the government would add new beds to detention facilities and judges to the juvenile justice system.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse rioters, many with their faces covered, who clashed with police, looted stores and set property on fire in central Milan on Saturday. Looting and violence continued on Sunday, with authorities saying more than 100 police officers were injured over two days.

Milan police said 2,000 youths participated in the riots Saturday night, including a large presence of naturalized Italians born to foreign parents as well as foreign nationals. Of the roughly 50 people arrested over the weekend, more than 30 are minors.

The unrest coincided with nationwide demonstrations in neighboring France against rising living costs and in support of high school students' grievances. French police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent protesters who joined the rallies.

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