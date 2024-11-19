Italian Premier Meloni's coalition suffers setbacks in 2 regional elections

ROME — (AP) — Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni suffered election setbacks in two regions as the opposition Democratic party won a tight race in the central Umbria region and deepened its control of the traditional left-leaning stronghold of Emilia-Romagna.

The results of the two-days of voting that ended Monday were a clear victory for Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein, who called the outcome "extraordinary.''

Stefania Proietti won with 51% of the vote in Umbria, compared with 46% for the conservative coalition's candidate. In the northern region of Emilia Romagna, the left's candidate Michele de Pascale won 57% of the vote, improving the party's 51% result in the last regional vote in 2020.

In both cases, the Democratic Party candidate won without the support of the 5-Start Movement, which has been in a shaky center-left coalition.

The bigger electoral test for Meloni comes in 2025 when six regions head to the polls, including the populous norther region of Veneto that has long been governed by the populist League, a key member of her ruling coalition. Meloni's coalition held on to control of the Ligurian region last month in an election prompted by the resignation of the right-wing governor in a scandal.

