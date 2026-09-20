Israeli man critically wounded in West Bank shooting, and other Mideast developments

An Israeli man was critically wounded in a shooting attack in the West Bank, and the Israeli military conducted a widespread raid in the northern part of the occupied territory, officials said Sunday.

Meanwhile, Egypt, Jordan and Kuwait condemned Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen after they fired a ballistic missile at the Saudi capital on Saturday.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Saturday. Full coverage is available here.

An Israeli is wounded in West Bank shooting

A 30-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting attack in the northern West Bank on Sunday morning, hours before the Yom Kippur holiday, which is widely considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. The Israeli military said the attacker opened fire from a vehicle and then fled on foot.

The military set up several roadblocks in the area.

Prior to the attack, Israeli troops carried out a large counterterrorism operation in the northern West Bank town of Al-Mughayyir. Palestinian officials said at least 28 people were detained.

Tensions have surged in the West Bank and extremist Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians have increased exponentially, emboldened by right-wing, ultra-nationalist politicians in Israel's government.

Arab and Muslim nations condemn Houthi attack on Riyadh

Egypt, Jordan and Kuwait said the Houthi attack on Riyadh was a threat to regional security and stability and a violation of international law. The nations in separate statements said their governments stand with Saudi Arabia in support of its sovereignty and protection of its civilians.

The Muslim World League also condemned the attack on civilians and civilian infrastructure as a violation of “all religious values as well as international and humanitarian laws and norms.”

It was the first time the Saudi capital has been targeted since the escalation in fighting with the Iran-backed rebels opened a new front in the Iran war. Saudi Arabia said the attack was intercepted. Some residents in Riyadh heard an explosion, and later some saw a plume of smoke near the airport. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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