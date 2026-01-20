Israeli crews begin bulldozing UNRWA headquarters in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — Israeli crews have begun bulldozing a United Nations headquarters in east Jerusalem as Israel's government tightens restrictions on humanitarian groups that provide aid to Palestinians.

UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, said on X that Israeli forces had confiscated staff devices and forced them out of their headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

“This is an unprecedented attack not only against UNRWA and its premises. It constitutes a serious violation of international law and the privileges and immunities of the United Nations,” it said.

Israel has long decried UNRWA for what it said is pro-Palestinian leanings and accused the group of ties to Hamas — which the U.N. agency has ardently denied.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said the demolition was following through on a new law that banned the organization, accusing it of ties to militant groups and Hamas.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a statement that he had accompanied crews to the headquarters and called it a “historic day.”

UNRWA maintains infrastructure in Palestinian refugee camps and also runs schools and provides health care to Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, as well as in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. Palestinians say it is critical to ensuring people receive basic services but the group has for decades been a target of Israel.

The Trump administration cut funding for the group in 2018. Israel’s Knesset last year passed legislation banning it from functioning in what it defines as Israel — including east Jerusalem, where the organization is headquartered.

The ban dovetailed with broader efforts to deregister aid groups operating in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Israel has passed laws requiring nongovernmental organizations not hire staff involved in activities that “delegitimize Israel” or support boycotts, demanding they register lists of names as a condition of being allowed to work. Isreal told dozens of groups that their licenses would expire at the end of 2025.

