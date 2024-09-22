Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Israeli troops raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the Israeli-occupied West Bank early Sunday, ordering the bureau to shut down.

Israeli troops entered the office and told a reporter live on air it would be shut for 45 days.

The move comes after Israel shut down Al Jazeera's offices in Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war.

