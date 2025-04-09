Iran's president insists Tehran does not seek a nuclear bomb and dangles US business opportunities

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iran's president again pledged Wednesday that his nation is “not after a nuclear bomb” ahead of talks between Tehran and the United States, going as far as dangling the prospect of direct American investment in the Islamic Republic if the countries can reach a deal.

The comments by reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian represent a departure from Iran's stance after its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, in which Tehran sought to buy American airplanes but in effect barred U.S. companies from coming into the country.

“His excellency has no opposition to investment by American investors in Iran," Pezeshkian said in a speech in Tehran, referring to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "American investors: Come and invest.”

Such a business proposal could draw the interest of U.S. President Donald Trump, who withdrew America from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers in his first term and now seeks a new agreement with the country.

Pezeshkian, who campaigned on a platform of outreach to the West during his election last year, also added that Saturday's talks in Oman between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff would be conducted “indirectly.” Trump has said the talks would be direct negotiations — something Tehran hasn't ruled out after the first round of discussions.

“We are not after a nuclear bomb," Pezeshkian added. “You (in the West) have verified it 100 times. Do it 1,000 times again.”

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

