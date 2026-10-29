Iran says three tankers struck mines and exploded while attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized route.

Israelis are awaiting final election results as allegations of foreign interference have emerged. And in Yemen, a Houthi-run human rights body said a Saudi strike on a paint factory could release toxins into the water and soil near the besieged city of Taiz.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Thursday. Read our full coverage here.

Iran says 3 oil tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran said three oil tankers exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines over the past 24 hours while attempting to transit an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the state broadcaster, which cited the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The report did not identify the tankers or provide details about casualties. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the report. It came as tensions are high in the region over concerns that U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran could resume.

Iran's navy said the tankers switched off their radar and navigation systems and ignored warnings as they attempted to exit through a restricted route. It said the damaged vessels were abandoned off the southern coast of the waterway.

Iran insists that ships seeking to transit the strait communicate with its authorities and follow certain routes. The Guard says other routes are mined.

A British military monitor said Thursday that a vessel spotted another vessel on fire while transiting the strait. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center said it did not know the status of the crew on the burning vessel or how badly it was damaged. It was not immediately clear whether that vessel was one of the three referenced by the Revolutionary Guard.

Tankers have continued to transport oil through the strait under U.S. military protection despite the recent upsurge in attacks, according to Maritime data company Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

Israelis await election results as allegations of foreign interference crop up

Israelis are still waiting on final election results that could be announced as early as Thursday evening. It does not appear that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies, or the parties seeking to unseat him, including Arab-led ones, will reach the 61-seat majority needed to form a new government.

Deepening uncertainty, allegations of foreign election interference have emerged. The head of the Central Elections Committee asked the Shin Bet intelligence service to investigate the allegations and present findings within a week. Israeli law requires election results to be certified by Nov. 4.

The letter dated Wednesday noted alleged funding by “foreign entities against the Israeli interest,” without specifics, and could not speak to the validity of the claims. It was not clear who made them.

Netanyahu swiftly seized on the request to the Shin Bet to assert that no party should cooperate with Arab-led ones, even though the letter said nothing about that issue. Local media projected 53 parliament seats for is bloc, 48 seats for opposition parties and 19 for Arab-led ones, which also want to oust Netanyahu.

Houthis say Saudi strike on Yemen paint factory could release toxins

A Houthi-run human rights body said a Saudi strike hit a paint factory in Yemen and could release toxins into the surrounding area.

The strike late Wednesday hit near the besieged city of Taiz, where fighting has intensified between the rebels and Saudi-backed government forces.

The strike on the factory sparked a large fire and could release toxic gases and contaminate nearby soil and groundwater, Yemen’s National Human Rights Authority said Thursday. The group called the strike a war crime. It did not specify whether there were casualties.

Israeli strike on civilian vehicle kills 2 in Gaza

An Israeli strike on a civilian vehicle killed two people and wounded another in central Gaza on Thursday, according to health officials at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where the casualties were taken.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The death toll in Gaza climbs on a near daily basis more than a year after Israel and Hamas agreed to a fragile ceasefire. While the heaviest fighting has subsided, Israeli strikes on the enclave have killed more than 1,550 Palestinians since the ceasefire began in October 2025, according to the territory’s Health Ministry.

The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, maintains detailed records and is seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts. It does not distinguish between civilians and militants.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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