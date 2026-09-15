Indigenous leader Raoni receives palliative care in Brazil after cancer diagnosis

SAO PAULO — Renowned Indigenous Chief Raoni Metuktire is receiving palliative care at home in the Brazilian heartland after being diagnosed with cancer at age 94, his institute said Monday.

The Raoni Institute said the cancer diagnosis in the chief's digestive system was confirmed after he was hospitalized in Sao Paulo in June due to a severe intestinal obstruction. He underwent surgery then and returned to the region of the city of Peixoto de Azevedo, in Brazil's Mato Grosso state.

“At this moment, our priority is ensuring that Chief Raoni is well cared for, comfortable, and close to his family and his people. We wish to share this information transparently, but we also ask for respect regarding his privacy, his need for rest, and his family’s decisions,” the institute said in a statement.

Raoni, one of the most renowned advocates for the protection of the Amazon rainforest and for Indigenous rights, traveled the world for decades to raise awareness about environmental preservation.

Doctors opted for palliative care given Raoni's advanced age, overall clinical condition, and the high risks associated with aggressive oncological treatments, the institute said.

“Palliative care does not mean an absence of treatment. The goal is to control pain and other symptoms, prevent complications, and ensure nutrition, hydration, medical supervision, nursing care, physical therapy, and the best possible quality of life,” it added.

Raoni is currently resting at home, surrounded by his family, community, and specialized health teams. The care plan also incorporates intercultural and spiritual support, the institute added, which honors his Indigenous heritage and allows traditional healers alongside medical professionals.

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