Hungary orders 10 Russian diplomats to leave the country over activities deemed unacceptable

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary ordered 10 members of Russia's diplomatic mission to leave the country over activities deemed unacceptable for diplomats, the government said Tuesday, and Russia said that it planned to respond.

The Russian ambassador was informed that “according to the assessment of the Hungarian authorities, 10 members of the Russian mission had engaged in activities in Hungary that are unacceptable for diplomats under the Vienna Convention,” Foreign Minister Anita Orbán said.

That is a reference to an international treaty that governs the conduct of diplomats.

The foreign minister, who isn't related to former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, didn't specify the alleged activities or say how long the Russian personnel had to leave Hungary, but stressed that her country seeks to maintain diplomatic contacts with Moscow.

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“This decision protects Hungary’s security and sovereignty,” Orbán wrote in a statement. “It does not imply breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia. Hungary intends to continue the necessary dialogue, based on mutual respect and adherence to the rules.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in comments to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti, vowed to provide “an appropriate response” to the expulsions. It didn't elaborate.

Hungary's move comes under Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who took office earlier this year promising to end the country's pro-Russia policies.

Magyar's predecessor, Viktor Orbán, was an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who repeatedly delayed or blocked European Union sanctions on Russia and pursued energy deals with Russia.

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