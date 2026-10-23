Gunmen open fire at a church during a funeral in Jordan, killing 6 and wounding 28 others

JERUSALEM — Gunmen opened fire inside a church during a funeral in Jordan on Friday, killing six people and wounding 28 others, authorities said.

The shooting took place at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak, about 180 kilometers (110 miles) south of the capital, Amman.

Government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani provided the number of dead and the wounded. Security services were investigating the shooting. Karak is home to a minority Christian population.

In 2016, gunmen ambushed police in a series of attacks in Karak, including at a Crusader castle popular with tourists, killing 10 people, including seven officers, and wounding dozens. Jordanian security forces killed the gunmen after a long standoff.

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