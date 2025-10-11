Greece's famed Parthenon free of scaffolding for first time in decades

ATHENS, Greece — Walking along the broad pedestrian street that runs along the base of Athens’ famed Acropolis Hill, visitors can now enjoy something not seen in decades: an unobstructed, scaffolding-free view of the Parthenon temple.

The scaffolding set up along the 5th century B.C. temple’s western façade for conservation work about 20 years ago has been removed, allowing an uncluttered view of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

The western side of the Parthenon affords the best street-level view, so the removal from that side, which was completed in late September, has been the most noticeable for visitors. But Culture Minister Lina Mendoni noted it also marks the first time in about 200 years that the Parthenon’s exterior is completely free of any kind of scaffolding on any side.

For visitors, “it is like they are seeing a different, a completely different monument,” Mendoni said during an interview on Skai radio Friday.

However, conservation work must continue, and the respite will be temporary. New scaffolding is to be erected along the Parthenon’s western side in about one month’s time, but it will be “lighter and aesthetically much closer to the logic of the monument,” Mendoni said.

The renewed conservation work is expected to last until early summer in 2026. Then, the minister said, “the Parthenon will be completely freed of this scaffolding too, and people will be able to see it truly free.”

The Acropolis is by far Greece’s most popular tourist site, with 4.5 million people visiting in 2024, according to the country’s statistical authority. The marble temple was built in the mid 5th century B.C. to honor the city’s patron goddess, Athena.

