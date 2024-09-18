World

Gold Apollo says the pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria were made by a company in Budapest

Lebanon Israel Pagers Exploding Lebanese soldiers stand guard at a street that leads to the American University hospital where they bring wounded people whose handheld pager exploded, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) (Hassan Ammar/AP)

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — The pagers involved in deadly explosions in Lebanon and Syria were manufactured by a company based in Budapest, Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, whose branding appeared on the beepers, said Wednesday.

The pagers were manufactured by BAC Consulting KFT, based in Hungary’s capital, according to a statement released Wednesday by Gold Apollo.

