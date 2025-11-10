Gaza health officials say Israel handed over the bodies of 15 Palestinians

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Gaza health officials say they have received the bodies of 15 Palestinians from Israel.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the Red Cross handed over the bodies Monday, raising the total number received so far to 315.

The return marks the latest exchange of bodies in the tenuous Israel-Hamas ceasefire, coming after Palestinian militants returned the body of a hostage.

