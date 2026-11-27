PARIS — Dominique de Villepin, the former conservative prime minister who rose to international prominence as the face of French opposition to the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, is back — this time seeking to stop the far right from coming to power in France.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the 73-year-old longtime ally of the late President Jacques Chirac said his main reason for running in next year's election is to prevent Marine Le Pen from succeeding Emmanuel Macron.

In a country riven by deep divisions and social tensions, de Villepin is championing reconciliation as a way to defeat the far right and prevent France from descending into chaos.

“It’s a huge danger for our republic. It’s a huge danger for democracy,” he said in a lengthy interview at his campaign headquarters. “I think the way the far-right designates some part of the population, the way that they can pave the way for xenophobia, racism, antisemitism, justifies the huge fight that we are preparing for. I believe that if France falls into the hands of the far-right, the whole Europe will fall.”

De Villepin's popularity soared after he delivered an eloquent speech at the United Nations in 2003 opposing U.S. President George W. Bush's planned invasion of Iraq. As foreign minister, his rejection of war embodied France's ideal of independence.

France maintained that military action in Iraq was illegal and threatened to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution authorizing the invasion. De Villepin’s firm stance failed to prevent the war and strained diplomatic ties with the United States.

Today, his concerns are closer to home.

French republic is at stake

Opinion polls have for months suggested that Le Pen is the presidential front-runner and could possibly advance to the runoff on May 2 as the first-round vote leader ahead of hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

De Villepin warned that a Le Pen presidency would bring an illiberal shift and threaten republican values. He said her plans to give French citizens priority over foreign nationals in areas including social benefits, housing and employment would require constitutional changes.

“France is facing the risk of a regime change,” he said. “Even the idea of a republic would be at stake.”

A veteran of France's traditional right, de Villepin lacks the backing of a major party but believes he can defy expectations and reach the second round by rallying voters alarmed by extremist solutions.

He joins a crowded field that includes judo star Teddy Riner and two former prime ministers who served under Macron. How de Villepin — or any of his rivals — can reach the presidential runoff remains a central question of the campaign as they vie to unite the center.

De Villepin has been campaigning on themes that also appeal to the left, framing culture and environmental protection as national priorities. His prescription for France centers on compromise, and giving citizens a greater voice in decisions through referendums.

A call for more social justice

“We need to be aware that without a certain consent of the minorities, you cannot have peace in a democracy,” de Villepin said, calling for greater social justice.

He argues that inherited privilege, stalled social mobility and unequal taxation undermine trust and social cohesion, leaving many voters convinced that the political system no longer serves them.

“We are a society of heirs, people inheriting their position,” he said.

On the international stage, de Villepin wants Europe to be more assertive, urging the bloc to push back against President Donald Trump's tariffs and take greater diplomatic initiative on Ukraine and the Middle East.

“We have to explain to Donald Trump that he’s not the king of the world,” he said.

Despite his determination, it remains unclear whether de Villepin will make it onto the ballot. He must first secure endorsements from 500 elected officials, a requirement he failed to meet in his bid to contest the 2012 presidential election.

“It’s tough,” he said of the search for endorsements.

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Nicholas Garriga contributed to this report

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