France's prime minister vows to curb debt as he faced baptism of fire at heckled parliament

PARIS — (AP) — Lawmakers gave new French Prime Minister Michel Barnier a rough ride, heckling him constantly, as he laid out his proposed policies in an inaugural speech to parliament on Tuesday, a baptism of fire that highlighted how difficult governing will be for his minority government.

In a wide-ranging speech, Barnier, a veteran conservative, warned soberly of France's colossal debt, promised belt-tightening and more taxation to improve the nation's finances, and said France will continue to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion.

But he also faced angry shouts from left-wing lawmakers and immediate criticism from the far right, now a powerful force in parliament after surprise elections three months ago, of not being tough enough against immigration.

The address to the new legislature's opening session was a crucial test for his new government, which has no clear majority in the parliament. The National Assembly after legislative elections produced no clear winner.

The mood in the chamber was closely watched for signs of how difficult opposition lawmakers intend to make it for the 73-year-old veteran conservative and EU Brexit negotiator to get things done and keep power.

Here's a look at Barnier's key proposals and consensual approach.

More taxation and less expenses

Barnier made a priority of remedying France's indebted public finances.

“The true sword of Damocles is our colossal debt,” he said. “If we are not careful, it will take our country to the edge of the precipice.”

Barnier announced an “exceptional” tax on France's wealthiest individuals — but did not specify who, exactly, falls into that tax bracket. He also said an extra contributory “effort” will be asked of large companies making big profits.

France is under pressure from the European Union’s executive arm to reduce its debt.

Still, tax hikes would go against the fiscal philosophy of French President Emmanuel Macron, who consistently cut taxes when he still had a government with a clear majority in parliament.

Barnier also said he aims to curb spending, saying France has “much to do” but adding: “We must do with little.”

He said his government will seek to reduce France’s deficit from an estimated 6% of Gross Domestic Product now to 5% next year and under 3% by 2029.

To do so, he promised to cut state expenses, spend money more “efficiently” and fight tax evasion and other frauds.

Rein in immigration

Barnier, who had pledged a hardline stance on migration, said he wanted to "better control" the numbers of people coming to France.

He proposed to “facilitate” the detention of foreigners who are staying illegally in the country pending the implementation of deportation orders.

He said France will continue “as long as needed” to implement controls at its national borders in the passport-free area in Europe.

In addition, Barnier suggested that the number of visas granted would be conditional on other nations' ability to provide consular documents for their citizens being deported from France after arriving illegally. A similar move by Macron prompted a year-long dispute with Morocco in 2022.

Stand by Ukraine

France “will remain at the side of the Ukrainian people,” Barnier said. He stressed Ukrainians are fighting “to defend their sovereignty and freedom” but also to defend “shared values” with France and Europe.

He vowed to implement France's multi-billion-euro plan to boost its military spending, spurred by the war in Ukraine, in the coming years.

France “will also remain active” in the Middle East, he added.

“The worsening situation in Lebanon ... requires our full mobilization with our partners in the region, the United States and Europeans, to put an end as quickly as possible to hostilities that are seriously threatening the stability of the entire region,” he said.

Seeking compromises

Barnier's speech covered his plans to tackle problems as diverse as mental health and aid for farmers to wind power and sexual violence.

Yet, he carefully avoided to enter into divisive details, tiptoeing through the political minefield and using soft language.

Left-wing lawmakers kept up a steady drumbeat of shouted comments throughout but failed to throw the veteran politician off his stride. He responded to the heckling with flashes of wry humor and said he aims to listen to and respect all lawmakers “even if this respect is not always reciprocal.”

He called on politicians to “seek compromises,” overcome their "divisions and quarrels” and ”act in the best interests of the country.'

Bruno Lefebvre, a professor in political sciences at the University of Lille, said Barnier’s “rather calming speech” took no risks.

“He knows he’s in an ejection seat,” Lefebvre said. “He has very little room for maneuver."

Barnier vowed to fight racism and antisemitism. He also insisted his government won't restrict the right to abortion, just six months after France became the first country to guarantee in its constitution a woman's right to voluntarily terminate a pregnancy.

He said the parliament will start debating again next year a proposed bill to allow adults with terminal cancer or other incurable illness to take lethal medication, as public demands grow for legal options for aid in dying.

A weakened government

June-July legislative elections left the National Assembly split between three main blocs, none of them with enough legislators to govern alone. Barnier, appointed last month, primarily recruited ministers from Macron’s centrist alliance and the conservative Republicans to form his government.

Most sharply opposed to Barnier is a loose grouping of left-wing parties, the New Popular Front. As a coalition, it secured the most seats in the legislative elections but fell short of a majority. To bring down the new government with a no-confidence vote, the New Popular Front would need support from legislators on the far right who, for the moment, are adopting more of a wait-and-see attitude toward Barnier.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said Tuesday she could hear “few solutions” in Barnier’s proposals. “What will you really do to in the face of a booming legal and illegal immigration ... which you almost didn’t talk about?” she asked.

Yet she confirmed her party, the National Rally, won’t support a no-confidence vote for now.

Barnier described his address as a roadmap “for the 2 1/2 years ahead of us” to the next presidential election scheduled in 2027. “Never!” a lawmaker shouted back — reflecting widespread expectations that his government won’t last that long.

___

AP Writer Diane Jeantet contributed to the story.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.