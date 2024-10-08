Former Taiwan leader Tsai to visit Czech Republic, other European destinations, drawing China's ire

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Former Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen is to visit Czech Republic, and other European destinations, drawing China’s ire.

During Tsai's two terms, which ended in May, she came under relentless attack from China for her refusal to concede to Beijing’s demands that Taipei recognize China’s sovereignty over it.

At a briefing Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning restated China’s opposition to “any Taiwan independence elements visiting countries that establish diplomatic relations with China in any name. We urge the Czech Republic and other relevant countries to .... respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

It wasn’t clear what other countries Tsai would visit on the trip that begins Saturday, but speculation has focussed on France and Belgium. Taiwan's only formal diplomatic ally in Europe iis the Vatican City, but it has robust unofficial ties with all other major nations in the region.

Ahead of the trip, Tsai met with her successor William Lai. Details of their talks were not revealed, but maintaining Taiwan's participation in international institutions from which China has worked to shut it out is a key priority.

“Former President Tsai will travel to share our experiences and promote pragmatic diplomacy being advocated by President Lai that seeks peace and fairness and Europe is a very important part of that democratic ideal," Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung told reporters

