First body retrieved from Kenyan collapsed building after weeklong search

NAIROBI, Kenya — The first body was recovered on Friday from the rubble of a multistory building that collapsed a week ago in Kenya's capital, with 16 people still missing. Authorities had deployed thermal imaging technology to help search through the debris.

The body of a woman was found badly mutilated after being crushed by the heavy concrete and steel that made up the 18-story building in Nairobi’s busy Eastleigh commercial area.

The building, which was under construction, collapsed last Friday.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the building did not have the required construction approvals. He added that renting out completed shops on the ground and basement floors was illegal, as regulations require buildings to undergo inspection and obtain an occupation certificate before being occupied.

Families who believed their loved ones were still trapped beneath the rubble have been camping at the collapse site for a week, hoping for positive news.

However, some had begun losing hope after the critical 72-hour window following the collapse had passed. They said they were increasingly doubtful that their loved ones could survive more than three days under the rubble.

Since Saturday, no other survivors had been pulled from the debris. The four people rescued earlier recounted their traumatic experiences of being trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

Earlier this week, authorities deployed thermal imaging technology provided by a team from China to assist in the search. Officials said the equipment had detected two human beings beneath the rubble.

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