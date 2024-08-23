Fire in northern Serbia kills 6

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — A fire in a northern Serbian city early Friday killed six people, including four children, police said.

The fire erupted around 3 a.m. in Novi Sad, some 90 kilometers (54 miles) north of Belgrade, the capital, said the Interior Minister Ivica Dacic.

Dacic said in a statement that initial findings suggest the cause could have been a charging electric scooter.

The children were between 2 and 7 years old, said Dacic.

