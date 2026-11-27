WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The final vote count in New Zealand's election published Friday showed neither the right-wing incumbents nor the left-wing opposition bloc won enough seats in Parliament to form a majority government, leaving the prospect of lengthy and fraught negotiations to break the deadlock.

The election on Nov. 7 was the tightest vote in years and didn't deliver a decisive victory for the right or the left, although the conservative bloc finished the night with a wafer-thin majority. But after counting of 400,000 so-called special votes, including those cast by New Zealanders living abroad, the Electoral Commission said Friday that the main center-right party National, led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, had lost two seats.

That left the right-wing parties with a collective 65 seats in a 130-seat Parliament, with 66 needed for a majority government. The left-wing opposition, led by the Labour party’s Chris Hipkins, won 58 seats, up by one from election night.

The figures leave a new entrant to parliament, the Opportunity party — a centrist group that won seven seats, as the deciders of what the shape of the next government will be. While their seven seats wouldn’t apparently be enough to propel the left to power, Luxon and his right-wing government partners face lengthy negotiations with Opportunity to form a governing deal.

Opportunity, led by 38-year-old business consultant and political newcomer Qiulae Wong, is unaligned with either bloc and Wong has said she could work with either side to form a government. Wong’s pledges of evidence-based centrism and an end to partisan bickering appeared to have appealed to voters, who delivered a stinging rebuke with the result to the major parties, National and Labour, which have long dominated New Zealand politics.

The final count showed more support for minor parties on the ideological flanks than before. A total of 2.8 million votes were cast.

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