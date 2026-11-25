BRUSSELS — European Union leaders will seek on Thursday to bridge major differences over the bloc's long-term budget and agree on a big new loan to help Ukraine meet its economic and military needs next year.

The new joint budget is a statement of the EU's ambitions in the world and is financed mostly by the 27 member countries based on the size of their economies. The 2028-2034 package could amount to between 1% and 1.2% of the bloc's gross national income.

“The time has come to reach an agreement,” European Council President António Costa wrote in a summit invitation letter. Last weekend, he tabled a new proposal to solve the budget riddle, cutting about 10% off the original European Commission plan.

Costa, who will chair the two-day meeting in Brussels, said that leaders have “the responsibility to find a balanced agreement that will allow the European Union to take on the challenges ahead.”

Complicating things are upcoming elections in France, Italy and Poland next year and in Spain on Sunday. The hard right leads in surveys in France and winners in Poland and Spain are tough to predict. New governments could make it even harder to agree on a deal next year if one isn't found by the end of next month.

Behind the budget divide

The EU is divided into hard-to-move camps when it comes to the budget. They're getting even tougher to budge as Europe's debt strife spreads and countries are forced into greater defense spending over Russia's almost five-year-long war on Ukraine.

Around a third of countries are so-called net contributors that pay in more than they get back in allocations. Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Sweden are the most vocal in their opposition to being asked to cough up even more and demand belt-tightening.

A large group of countries, led by France and Italy and dubbed the “friends of cohesion,” staunchly defends funds that protect farmers and pay for infrastructure projects in relatively poor member countries, to help bring them up to EU standards.

Those policies make up about two thirds of the entire budget.

But most countries also want to direct spending to new areas, as the EU confronts challenges like supporting Ukraine as it fights off a Russian invasion and remaining competitive in the face of high energy prices and trade tensions with the U.S. and China.

Costa has proposed an EU-wide tax on digital services to raise money. It would be drawn from online advertising and money that companies make from user data and could amount to 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) a year.

Ukraine and Europe's budget conundrum

Ukraine is a big part of the budget puzzle. The spending package foresees a 100 billion-euro ($110 billion) envelope for Ukraine over seven years. The leaders must also decide on a new 45 billion-euro ($49.4 billion) loan for the country.

Earlier this month, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz threatened to hold up a budget agreement if there were no “collective commitment” made to Ukraine by all member countries, “without exception.”

Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia oppose using funds for military aid to Ukraine. In a letter to Costa, Merz said that helping “Ukraine is a matter of our indivisible European security, and so must be the burden sharing for that support.”

Nearly a year ago, EU leaders endorsed a loan of 90 billion euros ($99 billion) to cover most of the Ukrainian government's needs for two years. But Russia's intensified attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure, along with disruptions to Black Sea trade, are straining Ukraine's finances.

The commission again plans to raise money for the loans on capital markets, with 20 billion euros ($22 billion) earmarked for the economy and 25 billion euros ($27 billion) for the armed forces.

A long night could be in store

Costa plans to present his proposal to the leaders, then let them break up into smaller groups and for bilateral talks. He plans to share his conclusions with all 27 at the end, probably on Friday.

EU diplomats say that an agreement is more likely to be sealed when they meet again next month.

Whatever happens, missing the end of December target doesn't mean that money runs out. Nations have another year, but much time is needed to adopt legislation on spending programs and approve it all so money can be flowing by January 2028. All 27 member countries and the European Parliament must endorse it.

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