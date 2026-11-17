THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A European Union-backed court on Tuesday convicted Kosovo's former president, Hashim Thaci, of charges including trying to obstruct justice and contempt of court.

Thaci was sentenced to 17 months in prison to be added to a 25-year war crimes sentence that he's already serving.

It was the latest legal setback for Thaci, who was convicted in September along with three other former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army of committing war crimes during Kosovo's war for independence from Serbia in 1998-99. In that trial, Thaci was sentenced to 25 years in prison. His lawyer, Luka Misetic, said on X that he would appeal.

After Judge Christopher Gosnell of Canada read out the verdicts and sentence Tuesday, Thaci took off a headset that provides simultaneous interpretation and said: “This is politics, not justice.”

Thaci resigned from office nearly six years ago to defend himself against the war crimes charges at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a special branch of the Kosovo legal system based in The Hague.

He's still considered a war hero among his supporters in Kosovo, who angrily denounced his sentence in September. At the time, Kosovo Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca condemned the verdicts as “a terrible judgment for Kosovo, for our people and for our liberation war.”

At a hearing on Tuesday, the court ruled that Thaci “disclosed confidential information about several witnesses in his war crimes trial to persons visiting him in detention in 2023, and that he had conveyed instructions through visitors to witnesses about how they should testify in his war crimes trial.”

Thaci was acquitted of two counts of obstruction and contempt.

Gosnell called the crimes “an attack on the integrity of the judicial system, which is an essential foundation of the rule of law.”

Thaci was on trial with four other defendants, Bashkim Smakaj, Isni Kilaj, Fadil Fazliu and Hajredin Kuci, accused of trying to influence the testimony of witnesses. They had all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Smakaj and Fazliu were found guilty of attempted obstruction of justice and sentenced to 12 months of imprisonment, but were ordered released immediately because of time they have already served in detention. Kuci was found guilty of one count of contempt of court and given a suspended one-month sentence. Kilaj was acquitted.

Most of the 13,000 people who died in the war in Kosovo were ethnic Albanians. A 78-day campaign of NATO airstrikes against Serbian forces ended the fighting. About 1 million ethnic Albanian Kosovars were driven from their homes.

In 2008, Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia, a move that Belgrade refuses to recognize. Ties between Kosovo and Serbia remain tense, despite years of EU-mediated negotiations supported by the United States.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.