The Dutch government has collapsed. What happens next?

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Dutch opposition parties called Wednesday for fresh elections as soon as possible, a day after anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders sparked the collapse of the country's four-party coalition government.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof's 11-month-old administration fell apart when Wilders withdrew his Party for Freedom ministers. Schoof and the ministers of three remaining parties remain in power as a caretaker Cabinet.

The government, with limited powers, now has to lead the country for months before new elections and during what could — again — be protracted talks to cobble together a new coalition in the fragmented Dutch political landscape after the vote.

Lawmakers can declare some policy areas “controversial” during the caretaker period. That restricts the government from taking concrete action on those issues.

What happens now?

The Dutch electoral commission will schedule a general election for all 150 seats in the Second Chamber of parliament.

It is very unlikely to happen before the fall because of a parliamentary recess that starts July 4 and runs to Sept. 1 and that will be followed by several weeks of campaigning.

What does Schoof want?

In a statement to lawmakers, Schoof said he wants to keep control, even in caretaker mode, of vital policies over the coming months.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s about security, both nationally and internationally, including support for Ukraine and everything that’s needed for defense," he said.

He also wants to be able to act on the economy, including the global trade war unleashed since the start of U.S. President Donald Trump's second term, "because that can have a direct effect on the Dutch economy and on our business community.”

But Schoof acknowledged that some other policies will be put on ice until there is a new coalition.

“The last thing we want now is postponement, but it is unavoidable in some cases,” he said.

What do opposition lawmakers want?

They want to go to the polls.

“I hope we can organize elections as quickly as possible, in the shortest possible time,” said Frans Timmermans, the former European Commissioner who now leads a two-party, center-left bloc.

Timmerman's bloc of the Labor Party and Green Left is challenging Wilders' party for top spot in Dutch polls. Wilders won the last elections in November 2023.

Lawmakers used Wednesday's debate to attack Wilders for failing to make good while in office on his 2023 election pledges — in what sounded like a proxy electoral debate.

“You turned your back on these people,” Jimmy Dijk of the Socialist Party said, suggesting that Wilders apologize to his voters.

And it's not just the opposition that wants elections. Wilders also is looking forward to campaigning.

“Let's go back to the voter,” he said.

What about the NATO summit and support for Ukraine?

The government remains committed to hosting the meeting of government leaders from the NATO alliance in The Hague later this month.

Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp took to X soon after the administration's collapse to stress that the meeting will go ahead despite the political turmoil.

“We remain fully committed to organising the #NATOsummit in The Hague. We look forward to welcoming all NATO Allies on 24 June,” he wrote.

He also said the Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression. The Netherlands has provided key arms to Kyiv, including F-16 fighter jets.

“We remain committed to European cooperation and security. Dutch support for Ukraine is a key part of that,” he wrote.

