COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark's parliament on Thursday approved a hard-wrought agreement with Greenland and the United States to strengthen security in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

The vote follows months of pressure by U.S. President Donald Trump seeking to control Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, a NATO ally.

The trilateral deal — between Trump and the Danish and Greenlandic leaders — paves the way for more U.S. bases in Greenland and eases tensions over Trump's repeated calls for the vast island to become part of the U.S.

The 109-0 vote in the Folketing amounts to a final step: The deal was expected to enter into force once Denmark and Greenland had signed on.

Greenland's parliament approved the deal earlier this month, also with no opposition.

The text of the agreement says it will enter force once Denmark and Greenland inform the U.S. “in a diplomatic note” indicating that their parliaments had completed all necessary steps.

The U.S. ambassador to Denmark, Kenneth Howery, welcomed the "strong support" in the Danish parliament for ratification of the deal “paving the way for it to enter into force.”

"The agreement is a tremendous accomplishment, one that modernizes our partnership for the security challenges of the future and bolsters the security of the United States, the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, and all of NATO," he wrote on X.

The aim is to bolster the U.S. military presence on Greenland but keep the self-governing island under Danish control. It would still apply if Greenland eventually chooses independence.

Trump and the leaders of Greenland and Denmark signed the deal in September in New York, after months of quiet, behind-the-scenes negotiations to address his security concerns and Danish and Greenlandic fears of a possible U.S. takeover.

Under the deal, which builds on a defense agreement dating to 1951, the United States can expand its military presence on the island and “modernize and expand” its activities at the remote Pituffik Space Base in the northwest.

The U.S. can also set up “defense areas” at Narsarsuaq in the south and Mestersvig in the east of Greenland, and can establish additional defense areas in the territory and strengthen its military operations or sites.

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