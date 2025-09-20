Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems at major European airports

BRUSSELS — (AP) — A cyberattack targeting check-in and boarding systems has snarled air traffic and caused delays at some of Europe’s top airports, officials said Saturday.

The Brussels airport says the attack means that only manual check-in and boarding was possible there, and the incident was having a “large impact” on flight schedules.

“There was a cyberattack on Friday night 19 September against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports including Brussels Airport,” it said in a statement.

Authorities at Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport said a service provider for passenger handling systems was attacked on Friday evening, prompting airport operators to cut off connections to the systems.

London Heathrow Airport, Europe’s busiest, said “a technical issue” affected a service provider for check-in and boarding systems.

“Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports globally, is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers,” Heathrow said in a statement.

The airports advised travelers to check their flight status and apologized for any inconvenience.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.