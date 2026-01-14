A construction crane falls on a passenger train in northeastern Thailand, killing at least 22 people

BANGKOK — A construction crane fell on a passenger train in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday, killing at least 22 people and injuring 64 others, officials said.

The crane, which was being used to build an elevated highspeed railway, fell onto the moving train as it was traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province, causing the train to derail and catch fire, according to Nakhon Ratchasima province's Public Relations Department.

The accident occurred in Nakhon Ratchasima. The department there announced the rise in the death toll.

The department said in a Facebook post that the fire was under control and that rescuers were searching for people trapped inside the train.

Transport Minister Piphat Ratchakitprakan said there were 195 people on board the train. He said he ordered an investigation into the accident.

