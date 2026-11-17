NAHARIYA, Israel — Since suffering heavy losses in Israel's Oct. 27 election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party has repeatedly claimed the vote was "stolen" by Arab-led parties, possibly with foreign assistance.

Those claims appear to be crumbling as the longest-serving Israeli leader tries to cling to power.

Israeli authorities say they have found no evidence to support the Likud party's claims. And in a new setback to Netanyahu, Israel’s attorney general is looking into revelations that unsubstantiated claims of voter bribery originated with Netanyahu’s own staff.

There are no signs Netanyahu was personally involved in wrongdoing. But his party's unsuccessful attempts to discredit the election have left him in a weakened position as his chief rival, Gadi Eisenkot, moves ahead with efforts to form a new government and oust Netanyahu.

Here’s a closer look:

Netanyahu’s office raised suspicions ahead of the vote

Early on the morning of the election, Israeli police announced the arrests of three suspects in a Bedouin Arab town and said they had confiscated envelopes filled with cash. They said the men were suspected of paying people to vote for the Arab-led Ra’am party.

Netanyahu immediately jumped on the announcement, calling it a “serious incident” and demanding a police investigation.

Four additional suspects were arrested days later, and the incident would become a cornerstone of the Likud party's campaign to discredit the vote, in which Arab-led parties posted strong gains in representation, jumping from 15 seats to 19 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

But the accusations quickly fell apart. A judge ordered all of the men released within days due to a lack of evidence, and none were charged.

On Tuesday, after meeting with Israel’s internal security service, the Shin Bet, the country’s Election Committee said “there is no evidence that bribes were paid to voters on a scale that could have affected the election results.” The committee said its investigation is ongoing but shifting to examine allegations of foreign influence, another Likud claim.

Netanyahu’s office at center of election investigation

In the past few days, signs have emerged that the unsubstantiated allegations against Arab voters can be traced directly to Netanyahu’s office and allies.

The information appears to have originated with Danny Greenberg, a former adviser to the prime minister on Arab affairs. Greenberg told Israel’s Yediot Ahronoth newspaper that he received a tip from a member of the Arab-led Joint List party whom he declined to identify. He said he then passed information to Netanyahu’s chief of staff.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu’s office said the chief of staff, Ido Norden, was “doing his duty as a law-abiding Israeli citizen” by reporting a possible crime to police. He said his office had no further involvement.

Israel’s police commissioner said Monday he would investigate the police handling of the affair. But late Monday, Israel’s attorney general ordered police to freeze the probe. Instead, she said she will hold discussions about a broader investigation, including a look at the communications between Netanyahu’s office and police close to election day.

Netanyahu rival says prime minister is a ‘threat' to democracy

Netanyahu’s bloc of religious and nationalist parties lost its parliamentary majority in the election, but Netanyahu remains in office as caretaker prime minister. The latest developments come at a bad time for him.

In a possible first step toward unseating Netanyahu, Eisenkot’s allies are planning to install their own parliament speaker on Tuesday.

That would clear the way for Eisenkot to reverse some of Netanyahu’s policies while he continues his efforts to cobble together a new coalition. Eisenkot faces his own struggles because he may be forced to rely on Arab-led parties, a potentially risky move.

Netanyahu has sought to head off any alliance between Eisenkot and the Arab parties, pejoratively referring to them as “terror supporters.” Instead, he has called on Eisenkot to join him in a government under Netanyahu’s leadership.

Eisenkot said this week that the actions of Netanyahu and his inner circle pose a “tangible, direct and immediate threat to Israeli democracy.”

Yoav Dotan, a law professor at Hebrew University, said the Likud party's attempts to discredit the vote were part of a larger pattern. Netanyahu has frequently made incendiary statements against Arab voters during elections.

“It’s not surprising, because it’s not a bug, it’s a feature in his strategy during this election,” Dotan said. “The only point that might surprise someone is that it was pretty clumsy.”

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