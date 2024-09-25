China test-fires an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean

TAIPEI — (AP) — China test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.

The ICBM carried a dummy warhead and fell into a designated area of the sea, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The launch by the People's Liberation Army was part of routine annual training.

It said the launch complied with international law and was not directed against any country or target.

It is unclear how often China conducts tests over such a distance. In 1980, China launched an ICBM into the South Pacific.

A map published in Chinese newspapers at the time showed the target area as roughly a circle in the center of a ring formed by the Solomon Islands, Nauru, the Gilbert Islands, Tuvalu, western Samoa, Fiji and the New Hebrides.

The U.S. and non-governmental organizations have said China has been building up its missile silos, but it's unclear how many missiles and nuclear warheads it has added to its arsenal.

The People's Liberation Army, which functions as the ruling Communist Party's military wing, runs China's space program, which has established an orbital station and has ambitions to set up a Moon base and land a spacecraft on Mars.

Rocketry has long been part of China's development into a major global power, spurring nationalism and growth that has made China the world's second-largest economy.

The U.S. remains China's main global rival, although Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and others have territorial disputes with Beijing that occasionally threaten to develop into military clashes.

China maintains a “no first use” of nuclear weapons policy, even as its desire for regional predominance grows.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.