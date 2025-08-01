Appeals court in Bosnia confirms sentence for Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — An appeals court in Bosnia-Herzegovina confirmed Friday an earlier court ruling that sentenced the pro-Russia Bosnian Serb president, Milorad Dodik, to one year in prison and banned him from politics for six years over his separatist actions as tensions mount in the fragile Balkan state.

It is highly unlikely that Dodik will end up in prison anytime soon because he enjoys full support from neighboring Serbia, who can provide shelter for him in Belgrade, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin, who hosted him at least three times since the original court ruling in February.

Dodik has repeatedly called for the separation of the Serb-run half of Bosnia to join Serbia, which prompted the former U.S. administration to impose sanctions against him and his allies. Dodik was also accused of corruption and pro-Russia policies.

Dodik's separatist threats have stoked fears in Bosnia, where a 1992-95 war erupted when the country's Serbs rebelled against independence from the former Yugoslavia and moved to form a ministate with the aim of uniting it with Serbia. About 100,000 people were killed and millions were displaced.

The U.S.-sponsored Dayton Accords ended the war and created two regions in Bosnia, Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, which were given wide autonomy but kept some joint institutions, including the army, top judiciary and tax administration. Bosnia also has a rotating three-member presidency made up of Bosniak, Bosnian Serbs and Bosnian Croats.

Dodik has repeatedly clashed with the top international envoy overseeing the peace, Christian Schmidt, and declared his decisions illegal in Republika Srpska. The Dayton peace agreement envisages that the high representative can impose decisions and change laws in the country.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.