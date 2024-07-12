66 people believed missing after 2 buses swept by landslide on Nepal highway into swollen river

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — As many as 66 people were believed missing in Nepal after two buses were swept by a landslide triggered off the highway and into a swollen river Friday, officials said.

Rescuers were trying to locate the bus and and help with rescue the passengers but the continuous rain was making rescue efforts difficult.

The route leading to the accident area was also blocked in several places by landslides, said government administrator Khima Nanada Bhusal.

The buses were swept away around 3 a.m. Friday. Additional rescuers and security forces have been sent to the area to help with rescue efforts.

One bus had 24 people while the other had 42 but more could have boarded the bus while on the route, Bhusal said.

Monsoon season that begins in June and ends in September bring heavy rainfall to Nepal usually triggering landslides in the Himalayan country that is mostly covered by mountains.

