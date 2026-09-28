11th woman's body in South Africa as authorities investigate recent spate of killings

JOHANNESBURG — South African police said Monday that another body of a woman was discovered in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, bringing the total number of female victims recently found in the area to 11.

The spate of killings and bodies of women discovered in the area since July has sparked fears that a serial killer or killers are responsible. The killings also have generated anger in South Africa, which has high rates of femicide and violent crime toward women and children.

The body of the latest female victim was discovered in Springs, which is part of Ekurhuleni, by a private security company that was patrolling the area on Sunday, police said.

Police began investigating after the bodies of three women were found in July and August within about 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) of one another in the Ekurhuleni municipality, east of Johannesburg.

The discovery of six bodies in Ekurhuleni over 10 days earlier this month raised fears about a serial killer or killers.

The latest discovery came a day after another body of a woman who appeared to have been violently killed was discovered near Tembisa township.

Police released limited details about the 10th body, which was found early Saturday, and didn't immediately identify the victim.

According to the police, a 36-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the killing and is due to appear at Tembisa Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

It is alleged that following the killing, the suspect fled to Tzaneen in Limpopo province, which is nearly 400 kilometers (about 245 miles) away from where the woman's body was discovered. He was arrested on Saturday evening, the same day the woman's body was discovered.

Last week, two women appeared in court in relation to the killing of one of the women whose bodies have been discovered around Ekurhuleni since July. They are due to appear in court on Oct. 1.

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