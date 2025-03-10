Worcester 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Worcester, Massachusetts using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 58 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 30 °F on Thursday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day, snow on 1 day, and 1 day of rain this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 51 °F, low of 31 °F (48% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:07 AM, sunset at 6:47 PM
Nazarova Mariia // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 58 °F, low of 34 °F (56% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:05 AM, sunset at 6:48 PM
Onishchenko Natalya // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 49 °F, low of 33 °F (32% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:04 AM, sunset at 6:49 PM
Cari Rubin Photography // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 37 °F, low of 30 °F (75% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of snow (1 mm of snow)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:02 AM, sunset at 6:51 PM
Robert Schlie // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 51 °F, low of 33 °F (70% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Light breeze (6 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 6:52 PM
- Full moon
Leonid Ikan // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 57 °F, low of 36 °F (83% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:58 AM, sunset at 6:53 PM
aco // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 57 °F, low of 51 °F (95% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (20 mm of rain)
- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:57 AM, sunset at 6:54 PM