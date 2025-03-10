Worcester 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Worcester, Massachusetts using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 58 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 30 °F on Thursday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day, snow on 1 day, and 1 day of rain this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 51 °F, low of 31 °F (48% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:07 AM, sunset at 6:47 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Nazarova Mariia // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 58 °F, low of 34 °F (56% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:05 AM, sunset at 6:48 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Onishchenko Natalya // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 49 °F, low of 33 °F (32% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:04 AM, sunset at 6:49 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Cari Rubin Photography // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 37 °F, low of 30 °F (75% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of snow (1 mm of snow)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:02 AM, sunset at 6:51 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Schlie // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 51 °F, low of 33 °F (70% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Light breeze (6 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 6:52 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Leonid Ikan // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 57 °F, low of 36 °F (83% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:58 AM, sunset at 6:53 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

aco // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 57 °F, low of 51 °F (95% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (20 mm of rain)

- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:57 AM, sunset at 6:54 PM