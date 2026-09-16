Woman gets 6 years in prison for embezzling from nonprofits

BOSTON — UPDATE: On December 12, 2024, President Joe Biden commuted this sentence.

A Massachusetts woman who embezzled about $1.4 million from two nonprofits where she worked has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say Nicole Lescarbeau was also sentenced last week to five years of probation and ordered to pay restitution.

Prosecutors say the 53-year-old Canton woman bilked more than $1.3 million from one nonprofit from 2013 until 2018.

Authorities say while on pretrial release from charges related to that scheme, she used her married name to get a job at another nonprofit where she embezzled another $57,000.

She pleaded guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud and identity theft.

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